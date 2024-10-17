Residents delighted as Payson's Historic Main Street reopens

PAYSON, Utah — After months of construction, a beloved historic Main Street in Utah County is back open for business.

Since January, Payson Main Street was closed while the city worked on a downtown revitalization project and replaced old infrastructure. Wednesday evening, the city formally opened the street with a block party, ribbon cutting, parade and car show — the goal to bring more people to Main Street and help small businesses thrive.

"I’m so excited, I can’t stand it,” said Payson City Councilman Brian Hulet, who was part of the team that made this happen and is pleased with the outcome. “This is going to be the heart and soul of Payson because as we grow, we have to have a gathering place that we can have our hometown feel, so that's what this is going to be."

"They've done it really cute with the stream. I think it will attract people,” said Stacey Measom, who grew up in Payson.

For decades, local businesses have called Historic Main Street in Payson their home.

At Morganson Frame and Sew Forth, their store has been filled with frames and fabric for nearly 25 years. With funds from the state and city, the downtown reconstruction project lasted most of this year, so the street was closed.

"We were a little afraid. We were hopeful, hoping we'd make it through, but our customers are loyal. We're grateful," owner Kelly Morganson said.

The streets are now decorated with string lights, and there are posters that show the history of each building.

"The old buildings are just very fun, and it’s interesting to think about what has happened through the last century here,” added Morganson.

"I think it’s really nice that they’re putting investment into the city because it was overdue,” said Kaycee Hulet, who visited Main Street with her kids. “I think some of the downtown was looking a little shabby, and it also supports the businesses. When downtown is beautiful and people want to come down here and spend time here, then that supports the local economy."

They're hoping this revitalization prevents these small businesses from being a thing of the pas so more people experience Historic Main Street in Payson for years to come.

"I hope it continues,” said Morganson. “This is a fun little spot, unlike most main streets in Utah.”