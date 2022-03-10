Strangers save Ogden man at trampoline park after suffering cardiac arrest

OGDEN, Utah — A 25-year-old Ogden man is alive today thanks to the quick actions of strangers who gave him CPR as the man suffered cardiac arrest while at a trampoline park.

“We were jumping having a good time playing with the babies, him and his brother were doing backflips,” said Krissy Norman-Lawrence, Tristin’s Mom.

The medical emergency happened Monday evening at "Fly High" in Odgen.

Shortly after flipping on the trampoline, 25-year-old Tristin Lawrence went from feeling dizzy to going into cardiac arrest.

Read - Advisory issued for missing Roosevelt teen; person of interest named

“They said something is wrong, mom something is wrong,” said Norman-Lawrence.

Panicked, the family began to scream for help, asking if anyone knew how to do CPR.

“A lady tapped me on my shoulder, at this point my son’s blue, very blue. She said honey I’m a nurse, let me take care of this and I stepped back,” said Norman-Lawrence.

That stranger was Chloe McCoy who was also there to celebrate a birthday for her 6-year-old.

“I kind of just gave my baby to my sister and ran over there, I wasn’t strong enough to do the compressions, so I did mouth to mouth to him” said McCoy.

Chloe learned how to do CPR from years working as a CAN and says she was shaking from the adrenaline of actually using it in real life.

“I’ve never really had to practice it on anyone so that was kind of my first time being out and I just knew that I had to help this family,” said McCoy.

Read - Heber City officer makes food delivery after busting driver

Lawrence was shocked seven times at the trampoline park and four times at the hospital.

“In his time of need, thank God or whatever you believe in that someone was there, that was able to step in and save a father,” said Norman-Lawrence.

CPR, especially if administered immediately after cardiac arrest, can double, or triple a person’s chance of survival. About 90 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die.

“Life is just really short, and you never know what could happen, especially when you’re just out having fun with your family. I think it’s just really beneficial that people know what to do, even if you don’t think you 100 percent know, just try,” said Chloe McCoy.

“We didn’t realize until after how many people were there touching us, comforting us and being kind, it was surreal,” said Norman-Lawrence.

Tristin will now have a pacemaker put in his heart. He is the sole provider for his family and is worried he won’t be able to do his job as a machinist, so his family really appreciates support right now A Gofundme has been set up to help with medical costs.

Free CPR training is being held on March 29 from 6-7 pm at Ogden Regional Medical Center. If you want to attend, call 866-887-3999.