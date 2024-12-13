Utah girl makes Christmas stockings for kids in need

KEARNS, Utah — We all know the part from the classic Christmas poem: "The stockings were hung by the chimney with care."

Well, a 7-year-old girl from Kearns is making stockings to care for those in need.

Meet Chloe Montoya, who learned how to sew from her grandmother at the age of 4.

Since mid-summer, Chloe has been making over 100 Christmas stockings for a purpose.

"To give other people some Christmas cheer around the holiday season," she said.

Chloe wants to bring this cheer with stockings stuffed with hygiene products, games, and toys to other Native youth who are part of the Utah Foster Care.

"I put them in bags... I put a plushie, a book, a little book and a puzzle," she said.

Some of these items were donated, but other items were purchased by Chloe from the money she earned by selling her sewing goods at various markets.

Her hands and heart are all over the gift.

Chloe is showing all of us that at any age, we can share our talents to bless the lives of others during this season of giving.