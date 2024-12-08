Utah silversmith donating handcrafted crown to Smithsonian Museum

OGDEN, Utah — A local artist in Ogden is using his gift to share his culture on a national stage.

Rene Venegas is a 16th-generation silversmith with Galleon’s Gold Jewelry at the Local Artisan Collective.

"I feel excited because I love history,” he said.

Venegas worked on a special piece for a month, highlighting his Colombian heritage. It marked 200 years of a battle that helped countries in South America declare independence from Spain in 1824.

“Which was the most important battle, the last battle in South America,” Venegas explained.

He made a crown, intricately crafted to remember those who lost their lives in the war, and to mark the new beginning that the Battle of Ayacucho led to.

"I took inspiration from Julius Caesar, the Roman leader,” explained Venegas. “But obviously that crown didn’t have the pearls or the zirconium — I added that. I feel happy because it’s unique. I think it's the best crown that I made in my life."

With brass made here in Utah and a piece that showcases Venegas’ craftsmanship, he wants this piece to be more than something admired for its beauty. So, he is donating the crown to the Smithsonian Museum.

"I think this is a wonderful crown for the people, the tourists, American people and South American people know that we have this crown at an important museum in Washington D.C.," Venegas said.

He hopes this piece helps continue to shine a light on this community's story.

"It’s not only making jewelry; it’s the history," Venegas said.