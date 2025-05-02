Utah's Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run kicks off at Forrest Gump Point

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — The 44th annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run for Utah officially kicked Friday morning at Forrest Gump Hill in Monument Valley.

The torch, The Flame of Hope, will be carried by Special Olympics Utah athletes, law enforcement members, and officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety throughout May across the state.

“The Torch Run is more than a ceremony—it’s a statewide celebration of our athletes and the communities that champion them,” said Scott Weaver, President and CEO of Special Olympics Utah. “We are deeply honored to begin the season in Monument Valley with the Navajo Nation, whose support and spirit inspire us all.”

For Monument Valley's Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgaii Community Center Director Samantha Holiday, the event is an opportunity for the Navajo Nation community to come together.

"It was a phenomenal turnout, we really strive on having all of our events community-based," she said. "So having the athletes come out and having the partnership as well as San Juan School District, the Tse'Bii'Nidzisgai Elementary and Monument Valley High School support the event has been really great."

“This kickoff run at Forrest Gump Hill is a powerful reflection of the relationships we’ve built,” said Bill Newell, LETR Council Chair and Coordinator for the Governor's Utah Fentanyl Task Force and Utah Crime Gun Intelligence Center. “We’re proud to walk—and run—with communities across the state who believe in the power of inclusion, and especially grateful to the Navajo Nation for joining us in carrying the Flame of Hope.”

Special Olympics Utah provides year-round sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, building a more inclusive, supportive, and active community across the state.

This run marks the beginning of the torch’s journey across Utah, culminating at the 2025 Special Olympics Utah Summer Games, held May 29–31 at Southern Utah University in Cedar City.