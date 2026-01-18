What 'SLSees' sees

SALT LAKE CITY — Take a walk through the city with Bryant Heath and you'll probably see something you've never seen before.

Heath, known online as "@SLSees," has a unique way of looking at things and posts photos of unusual and interesting finds on his journeys.

"A few years back, I happened to run all the streets in Salt Lake City, which was about 1,000 miles. So I've literally seen everything in and around Salt Lake," he said in a recent interview with FOX 13 News. "I started noticing things, quirky, things, unusual things, started taking pictures and just decided to kind of share, kind of all the photos that I've kind of collected over the years."

His photos, posted on Instagram and other social sites, range from a vast collection of billboards memorializing Julia Reagan of the famed Reagan Outdoor Advertising family, to murals tucked away on the side of a building on a street someone wouldn't think to wander down.

"It's something about getting off the major roadways, off the beaten path to kind of go off into some of these side streets," he said. "When I'm just, like cruising around, you just kind of just happen to catch something that you may have not seen before."

He likes to spend time just wandering down the streets, cell phone in hand, to capture what he sees. Occasionally, he uses a drone for an aerial view. Heath has documented graffiti and street art that has changed, making friends with artists. As he showed FOX 13 News around the Glendale neighborhood, Heath pointed out public art pieces and the Summum pyramid, the sort of blink-and-you'll-miss-it unique finds.

Heath has recently published a book of his photos titled "Interesting Salt Lake City Sights," celebrating the things that make the city unique.

"I always love seeing people have pride in their local neighborhoods. And the other thing is just the vastness of the city itself," he said. "Most of the time we kind of live in these pockets of kind of where our house is, where we work, maybe a few, you know, restaurant spots that we like to partake. But just the city as a whole is just incredibly vast."