Salt Lake City Int'l Airport among most costly to depart

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a good thing Utah has so much to offer, because leaving can be a wallet-crushing experience.

READ: Travelers pack Salt Lake City Int'l Airport over Memorial Day Weekend

A new report released this month spotlights Salt Lake City International Airport as one of the most-expensive to fly from in the U.S.

According to Finance Buzz, the average airfare for passengers departing the new SLC Airport is $329.56; fourth highest in the country.

The survey was compiled by calculating average fares based on 2020 domestic itineraries.

WATCH: Travelers frustrated over new SLC Airport design, layout

While ranking just 24th in overall passenger volume among the 45 U.S. airports in the survey, Salt Lake City Int'l Airport trailed just JFK, San Francisco Int'l and Charlotte/Douglas Int'l when it came to the highest average airfares.

On the flip side, with an average airfare of just $209.95, Denver's McCarran International Airport was ranked the cheapest to depart from, followed by Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood and Orlando International.