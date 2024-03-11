Water, water everywhere! Tunnel leak causing Salt Lake City Int'l Airport detours

SALT LAKE CITY — Passengers at Salt Lake City International Airport don't have to suffer the long walk between concourses Monday, they can water ski it instead.

A ground water leak in the tunnel that connects Concourses A and B made it appear as if a lake was a new airport feature.

In a photo shared by officials, crews be seen working on the leak that completely covered the tunnel floor with water.

With the water accumulating, passengers were forced to use a utility corridor to access the different concourses, with a bus bridge set up to help those who need special assistance.

Despite the leak, no travel has been affected.

While the tunnel is often the bane of existence for travelers who trek the long journey between concourses, the airport announced a new tunnel that will shorten the walking distance will open Oct. 22.