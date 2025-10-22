Follow '27-40 Rule' to earn $10K each year

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the end of October and the holidays are upon us. Your finances may be under the microscope a bit more lately. Wouldn't it be nice to have an extra $10,000 right about now?

This time next year, you will have that $10,000 waiting for you if you start something called the 27-40 rule. It works just the way it sounds — every day, pay yourself $27.40. You have to be disciplined and regimented to not skip days.

When figuring out how to pay yourself, you may have to move around some spending habits or financial obligations. Cancel the gym membership you don't use regularly, cut streaming services, stop eating out as often — but always make payments to yourself.

This routine may also help prevent you from having extra money between paychecks that you may spend on other things that will be long gone before the next holiday season.

If you can do this in 365 days, you will have accumulated $10,001 — plus the interest you make over the course of a year by stashing those funds in a separate savings account.

Just an idea, a method to help make next year's holidays a little brighter and easier to save smarter.