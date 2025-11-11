Veterans Day freebies offer ways to honor military heroes while saving money

SALT LAKE CITY — Veterans Day provides an opportunity to honor military heroes while taking advantage of numerous free offerings available to veterans, active service members, and in some cases, all visitors.

Several Utah attractions are providing free admission to show gratitude for military service. The Natural History Museum of Utah, Hogle Zoo, and Loveland Living Planet Aquarium are offering free admission to veterans and active service members.

The Natural History Museum extends this offer from Nov. 8-11, while both the Hogle Zoo and Loveland Living Planet Aquarium provide free access from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. These venues also include immediate family members and families of fallen soldiers in their free admission offers.

All visitors, military or not, can enjoy free entrance to national parks, including Zion, Canyonlands, Arches, Bryce Canyon, and all other national parks.

Restaurants across the country are participating in Veterans Day by offering free meals and drinks to military members. In-N-Out Burger is providing a complimentary meal including burger, fries and drink, plus a Veterans Day decal. Chili's is offering complimentary entrees, while IHOP has special red, white and blue pancakes for veterans.

