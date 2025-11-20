Which retailer offers the best Black Friday discounts?

SALT LAKE CITY — Black Friday sales are already underway, even though the official shopping holiday is still a week away. A new report from personal finance company WalletHub reveals where shoppers can find the biggest savings this year.

JCPenney tops the list with an average Black Friday discount of 74%, making it the best place to shop for deals according to the analysis. Belk comes in second place, though Utah shoppers will need to shop online since the retailer doesn't have physical locations in the state.

Kohl's and Macy's both offer average discounts of 40%, while the overall average discount for Black Friday across all retailers is 37%.

WalletHub recommends shoppers aim for discounts of 37% or higher to avoid falling into Black Friday traps and ensure they're getting genuine deals.

The report also highlights that computers and phones represent one of the largest categories for discounted items. Computer and phone Black Friday sales make up more than 20% of all offers available during the shopping event.

With Black Friday officially arriving on November 29, shoppers have time to research and compare deals before the main event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.