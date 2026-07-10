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Charlie Kirk's family submits motion for court to enter probable cause determination, skip delays

Charlie Kirk's family submits motion for court to enter probable cause determination, skip delays
Marielle Scott/AP Photo/Marielle Scott
Erika Kirk leaves the Fourth District Courthouse, Monday, July 6, 2026, in Provo, Utah, after a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. (AP Photo/Marielle Scott)
Charlie Kirk's family submits motion for court to enter probable cause determination, skip delays
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PROVO, Utah — Charlie Kirk's family has submitted a motion, urging the court to submit a probable cause determination "no later than September 1, 2026," noting an approaching first anniversary of Kirk's death.

This motion, they argue, is based on the "overwhelming evidence" presented during the five-day preliminary hearing.

They also cited Utah law, which provides crime victims the right to a speedy disposition of the charges free from unwarranted delay, assigning September 1 for the court to issue a probable cause determination.

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