Defense wants to cross-examine Tyler Robinson’s romantic partner in person at hearing

PROVO, Utah — The defense team for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, wants the witness who was living with Robinson as his romantic partner to travel to Utah and testify at an upcoming preliminary hearing.

Defense attorneys filed their motion under seal, but prosecutors disclosed in a public court filing Tuesday that the defense is asking a judge to compel Lance Twiggs to appear in July for cross-examination.

Twiggs lived with Robinson in St. George when Kirk was fatally shot, but has since moved out of state.

Prosecutors say they had planned to introduce a recorded statement from Twiggs, which is allowed under Utah rules for a preliminary hearing. The statement, prosecutors wrote, details how Robinson allegedly confessed to Twiggs that he had killed Kirk, that he hid the gun and threw away his clothing and that he told Twiggs not to talk to police.

Prosecutors noted that Twiggs was given “use-immunity” for this April 20 statement — meaning that it can’t be used against Twiggs in any future prosecution.

Along with that statement, prosecutors said they plan to show at the hearing text messages and a handwritten note Robinson allegedly left for Twiggs.

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