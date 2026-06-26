Judge in Robinson case to rule whether prosecutors could be punished

SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, is expected back in a Utah courtroom on Friday, where the judge is expected to rule whether prosecutors could face sanctions for comments to the media.

Judge Tony Graf delayed a ruling on the possible sanctions until Friday's hearing on Monday. The defense for Robinson has asked for the judge to block the death penalty in the case, claiming the prosecutor's comments could sway potential jurors.

Robinson, 23, has not yet entered a plea. He is charged with aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 killing of Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump who was shot in the neck while addressing a crowd of thousands at Utah Valley University.

Prosecutors made statements to the media claiming that DNA consistent with Robinson's was found on the trigger of the rifle, the fired cartridge casing, and two unfired cartridges. However, the defense has claimed that reports indicate multiple people's DNA was found on some items, which they believe requires more analysis.

On Monday, Judge Graf ruled that Robinson's former roommate won't have to testify in person during the preliminary hearings of the trial, saying he believed the credibility of any testimony could be challenged later if the case goes to trial.

Graf stated that the purpose of the preliminary hearings is to establish whether there is enough evidence to justify bringing the case to trial, not determining someone's guilt.