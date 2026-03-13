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Tyler Robinson returns to court as judge mulls public, media access

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FOX 13 News
Tyler Robinson appears inside a Provo courtroom for a hearing on Thursday, December 11, 2025
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PROVO, Utah — The man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk is expected to appear in court Friday as the debate continues over public access to aspects of his trial.

Watch live below as Tyler Robinson appears in court for hearing:

The latest hearing regarding the Tyler Robinson case once again focuses on his defense team's attempt to restrict trial access, with hopes of an outright ban of cameras and microphones in the courtroom.

The defense team believes there is media coverage prejudicial against Robinson, which would deny him a fair trial, and that future media coverage would hurt his standing with a jury.

Friday's court hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Robinson faces the possible death penalty if he were to be found guilty of the Sept. 10 killing of Kirk, who was appearing at a rally on the campus of Utah Valley University when he was shot.

Last month, Judge Tony Graf Jr. denied a motion from the defense to remove the Utah County Attorney's Office for prosecuting the case over an alleged conflict of interest.

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