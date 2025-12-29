Judge orders release of closed hearing transcript in Robinson case

PROVO, Utah — The man accused of assassinating conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk appeared in court Monday for a hearing over news media access to the case.

Full hearing: Judge in Tyler Robinson case makes ruling on media access

Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf ruled that a transcript of a hearing in October would be released, as news media outlets (including FOX 13 News) sought. However, he would redact portions of the hearing that dealt with discussing security measures for court appearances for Tyler Robinson.

"The Court rules that the public has a presumptive right to access court records," Judge Graf said, but added the right was not absolute.

The judge rejected a defense request to seal other parts of the hearing transcript, ruling that some of the information has already been made public by prosecutors in charging documents or in news conferences. Judge Graf rejected a motion by news media outlets to be granted "intervenor" status in the case. That would mean notification of any intent to close hearings and seal records.

Instead, Judge Graf ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to serve some notice if there's going to be a closed hearing. If there is any legal motions to restrict cameras in courtrooms or things like that? News media outlets would need to watch the public docket and then file motions within seven days to make arguments against it.

Robinson's attorneys have previously said they intend to seek to ban cameras from the courtroom for future hearings.

Prosecutors have charged Robinson with aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem. They plan to seek the death penalty.

The media presence at Utah hearings is already limited, with judges often designating one photographer and one videographer to document a hearing and share their images with other news organizations. Additional journalists can typically attend to listen and take notes, as can members of the public.

Judd wrote in recent filings that an open court “safeguards the integrity of the fact-finding process” while fostering public confidence in judicial proceedings. Criminal cases in the U.S. have long been open to the public, which he argued is proof that trials can be conducted fairly without restricting reporters as they work to keep the public informed.