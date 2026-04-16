Utah Valley University drops commencement speaker following backlash

OREM, Utah — Following days of controversy leading up to graduation ceremonies, Utah Valley University has decided to move ahead without a commencement speaker.

Author Sharon McMahon was scheduled to speak at the ceremony scheduled for April 29, but received criticism over social media comments she made following the shooting death of activist Charlie Kirk during a rally on the university's campus.

"Due to increased safety concerns related to the speaker and in consultation with public safety professionals and Sharon McMahon, Utah Valley University has decided to proceed without a featured commencement speaker for this year’s ceremony," the university wrote in a release.

McMahon, referred to as "America's Government Teacher," is known for her online presence explaining current political events. However, some stated that her posts were inconsiderate, including former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who said that having McMahon speak was "insensitive."

The comments, posted on September 12, two days after the incident, quoted Kirk multiple times, including his comments on Black people and Muslims.

UVU's Turning Point USA club, a chapter of the foundation founded by Kirk, posted last week that McMahon tried to "tarnish" Kirk's name.

Several Utah politicians expressed their frustrations with the choice, including Sen. Mike Lee (R), who posted several times on X calling for UVU to choose a new speaker.

“UVU couldn’t even wait a year before scheduling a commencement speaker who defamed Charlie Kirk in the days immediately following his horrific murder on UVU campus,” Lee wrote.