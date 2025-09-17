UVU mom lines campus with motivational signs as classes resume after fatal shooting

OREM, Utah — As classes resume at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, a week after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking there, one mom in Utah County is trying to welcome students back in a special way, with motivational signs lining the way on campus.

For Amber Church, UVU is a special place.

"We've always loved UVU,” she said. "My husband graduated from here, and we have two sons who attended before COVID, and now, I have a son and daughter who are currently attending.”

But last week, she got a scary call from her daughter from there.

“Her voice was just shaking so hard, she was very scared,” Church said.

Her daughter was at the Charlie Kirk event at UVU when he was shot and killed. Since then, campus has been mostly closed, as the investigation continued. But classes start on Wednesday, and for many students, it will be their first time back.

"I would say, take a deep breath, try and recognize that you are not alone,” encouraged Church. “And that we are all pulling for you, and we're there for you, and you don’t have to go through anything alone, and you don’t have to be okay by tomorrow."

“Never Give Up,” “You are not alone,” “You are loved,” and “Small Steps Each Day,” are some of the signs she put up. Others have also put up signs of their own in different locations.

"I'm hoping that it will make them feel safe, being back at school, and that they can know that they’ve got a whole community behind them, loving them,” said Church.

She wants to uplift students and staff, and remind people who come back to campus and see these signs to just take it one step at a time.

"I think feeling that positive, that hope, will help us all heal,” said Church.

The FBI and UVU will have victim services resources available for people who need them to help get through this difficult time.