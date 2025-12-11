Tyler Robinson to appear in courtroom for first time since Charlie Kirk shooting

PROVO, Utah — The man accused of shooting Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University is scheduled to make his first in-person court appearance on Thursday.

While Tyler Robinson has previously appeared during court sessions since he was arrested following the Sept. 10 shooting, one was virtual and the other was only through audio.

Thursday's appearance in front of Judge Tony Graf in Fourth District Court is scheduled for noon.

Robinson has been charged with Aggravated Murder, Felony Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Obstruction of Justice, along with Witness Tampering and Violent Offense in the Presence of a Child.

Robinson has yet to enter a plea, but the 22-year-old could face the death penalty if convicted in the shooting of the popular conservative activist.



UVU wants more officers after Kirk shooting, but will they get the number they need?

UVU wants more campus officers, but will they get the number they need?

The appearance of Robinson inside the Provo courtroom will come with several restrictions that have been previously set by the court, including the ability to show Robinson only while he is seated and never while in jail shackles.

Kirk was shot in front of thousands of attendees during an appearance at UVU. The shooting sparked a massive manhunt which ended a day later when Robinson was apprehended in southern Utah.