UVU students and the community come together to give away flowers and spread love

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University students and community members will gather on Friday to spread kindness and give away flowers. It’s a gathering called ‘Hugs not Hate’ in response to the recent tragedy and shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Students will be having heartfelt conversations, notes, and flowers with one another.

In the afternoon on Wednesday, September 10, Kirk was shot and killed at a Turning Point USA event at UVU. After a two-day manhunt, the FBI and other investigators captured the man responsible for Kirk’s death — Tyler James Robinson.

FOX 13 News

One of the students on the Hugs not Hate team is Zach who said once the shooting happened, he felt moved to do something for the community that’s done so much for him. “You see things like this happen on the news all the time,” he said. “You never expect in your neck of the woods. I love this community at UVU and we are such a united school."

He said that during this time, he and his fellow UVU community members have received a lot of kindness and support. “I just want this to be a reminder to everyone who is struggling that there is good in this world and we’re trying to be an example for people who are looking at us,” he said. “To show people this is how we bounce back from adversity.”

Since the shooting, the university has had a phased return to campus, with employees coming back on Monday and students coming back on Wednesday.

FOX 13 News

Utah Valley University will host a Vigil for Unity on Friday at the UCCU Center at 4:00 p.m. Doors open for the event at 2:30 p.m.

The University says that, "The vigil will provide a space for students, faculty, staff, and community members to come together in remembering, healing, and reaffirming shared values."

Due to the vigil, all buildings, classrooms, and office spaces on UVU's campuses will close at 1:00 p.m. Officials warn students and faculty to take all personal possessions with them as doors across campus will be locked.