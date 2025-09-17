UVU students return to a 'different' campus one week after Charlie Kirk shooting

OREM, Utah — Students at Utah Valley University returned to campus on Wednesday as a part of a phased return to school, exactly one week after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

The ever-growing memorial for Kirk is one of the first things students see as they return to the classroom. For student Blake Sturgeon and others, a sense of heaviness lingers around campus.

“There’s been shootings that have happened around the world, but when it’s my school, it’s kind of weird,” Sturgeon shared.

The university is supporting students and staff by providing counseling services and therapy dogs at the Young Living Alumni Center.

“It makes me feel good," Sturgeon said. "I’ve gotten like three free therapy things, so I think it’s good that they are doing this kind of thing.”

UVU mom lines campus with motivational signs as classes resume after fatal shooting

All the efforts are coming together to help students wherever they currently are in the healing process.

“There’s a Snapchat page for UVU students," explained Sturgeon, "and all over that, there’s been people posting like 'Come together, if you need counseling, there’s this...”

The university is also making sure students know they can call 988 to be immediately connected to a counselor who is always available.