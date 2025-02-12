Uniquely Utah: Live like a Viking for a night in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — While the Vikings may not have made it to the Super Bowl this year, you can experience what it’s like to live like a Viking for a night right here in Utah.

Many may not know there is a little piece of Norway hidden atop Park City Mountain Resort in a "Uniquely Utah" experience.

As skiers come down from their last runs at Park City Mountain, a unique experience awaits a group of people searching for the Viking spirit.

A short ride on a sleigh pulled by a snowcat transports guests to the top of the mountain, where they arrive in another world for a unique culinary experience.

Serenaded by piano music and greeted with a warm mug of grog, guests at the Viking Yurt are treated to something straight out of Norway.

From the moment you step in, you feel like you're in a cozy cottage, holding mugs reminiscent of "Game of Thrones" and donning Viking hats.

Everyone gets into the fun, hats and all, with perfect opportunities to take as many pictures as your heart desires.

Chef Stephanie Devisser is the one behind the meal. She talked with FOX 13 News about the yurt experience.

She expressed her love for the mountains and the unique experience they provide.

“It’s super cool working here. I love being on the mountain," she said.

But the truth is, the prep work for serving this five-star meal high up on the mountain is a feat in its own right.

“I ski into a lodge that’s about midway down the mountain, and then I do all my prep work down there,” she said. “When it's almost time for dinner, I ski back down, grab a snowmobile, and return to where I was prepping. Then I load everything onto my sleigh and transport it up here to continue cooking.”

The menu includes soup, salad, gelato, cheese plates, and braised short ribs — all receiving an A+ from the Vikings.

“We thought it would be a unique experience up in the mountains, away from everything and from town,” one guest shared. “It’s one of those experiences you wouldn’t want to pass up.”

With dessert served and memories made, it was time for these adventurers to travel back down the hill, channeling their inner Viking one last time with a chant to Ullr, the Norse god of snow.

The whole night is an experience that is truly Uniquely Utah for anyone wanting to let their inner Viking come out in style.

“Absolutely! Where else would you do it, except maybe in Norway or somewhere like that?” one guest joked to us in closing.