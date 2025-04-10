Looking to make changes to your landscaping? Now's the time to do it, water experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — For Stan Holmes, the last time Utah was in drought was an opportunity to make changes to his landscaping.

"We see what’s happening with the warming climate, extreme weather events, climate change is driving some serious issues as far as water access," Holmes told FOX 13 News in a recent interview. "I mean, the fight over Colorado River water and what’s going on with the Great Salt Lake, we just figured you know, let’s do our bit."

So Holmes got rid of nonfunctional turf and replaced it with water-wise landscaping. There's lavender plants, yucca and native grasses. He's getting the yard ready now that spring is here by doing some light weeding. Holmes said he does not miss watering, mowing and the other things that went along with a lawn.

Holmes said his water bill plummeted.

"We figured the first summer, about 12,000 gallons during the course of two, three months," he said. "So yeah, it was significant. I haven’t looked since."

If you are looking to make changes to your lawn and live in northern Utah, now is the perfect time to do it.

"Even water-wise plants still need additional water to get established," said Cynthia Bee, a sustainable landscape exert for Slow the Flow. "So the best time to make changes is not when we’re in a drought, but before that happens. So we can get ready and be prepared for that drought."

Portions of Utah are slipping into extreme drought, presenting new problems for the state and its water supplies. That also determines what areas should be making changes right now.

"Utah’s in a bit of a split personality with our water situation," Bee said. "Up north, we’re having a little bit of an average year and down south? They’re in some pretty dire circumstances. Down south? We want to see people conserve, conserve, conserve. It’s critically important. Up north? We want to see people making those landscaping changes."

Bee said the changes people make don't have to be an entire landscape overhaul.

"Flip a park strip this year. You don’t have to do the entire yard," she said. "Start small, that’s OK. But start making progress. Because in Utah, we’re always going to be in a drought or recovering from one."

Cities and local water districts offer incentives to residential customers willing to get rid of nonfunctional turf, which is lawn you don't use, and replace it with "localscaping," which is using native plants. You can find a link to what is offered where you live here. Local water districts also have demonstration gardens that you can visit to see what plants look best and where.

Holmes said he encourages everyone to do it.

"I think it’s something that many of us can do," he said. "We’re in a situation where we can. We have a lot of lawn we’re not using, it’s an aesthetic."

On Thursday, a local water district also issued a warning to residents: Wait to water.

“Last spring alone we had two billion gallons of unnecessary outdoor water use. If residents can wait until Mother’s Day to water, that’s two billion gallons that can stay in our lakes and reservoirs for higher value uses," the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District's Alan Packard said in an email to FOX 13 News. "Last fall, we were still able to send 1.8 billion gallons to Great Salt Lake. If we can reduce wasteful use this spring, we may be able to send more this coming fall."

The district encouraged residents to try the "screwdriver test." If you can stick a 6-inch screwdriver into the soil easily, you don't need to water. If there's resistance? Think about watering.