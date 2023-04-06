Salt Lake City, County close to being removed from drought status

SALT LAKE CITY — The news surrounding Utah's drought status continues to improve, especially for the state's most populous cities and counties.

According to the new monitor released Thursday, Salt Lake City is oh so close to being completely removed from under any drought status, with the line separating "Moderate Drought" and "Abnormally Dry" hovering directly over the city itself.

Once the city is out of drought status, it will be the first time without any sort of drought designation in three years.

One piece of good news that is not disputable is Salt Lake County being completely removed from "Severe Drought" status for the first time in three years.

In addition, Logan and the northern half of Cache County has no designation at all. Meanwhile, Weber County, which includes Ogden, has also been moved to simply "Abnormally Dry" status.

The St. George/Hurricane areas are also on the verge of being moved to "Abnormally Dry" status as well, at least as it appears in the official drought monitor.

Although there are concerns for flooding during the inevitable runoff, recent storms that have pushed well into spring have worked wonders for the state. On Friday, Utah broke the record for snowpack with 26.1 inches of snow water equivalent, now the largest since the winter of 1952 and it continues to grow.

Earlier this week, the Great Salt Lake was measured at three feet above the historic low that it hit last November.

