5 wildfires started in Utah over the last 24 hours; what you need to know

Federal, state, and local firefighters are currently in the Beehive State as Utah fights 5 new wildfires that started in the last 24 hours.

In total, the wildfires have only burned around 22 acres of land so far, but officials say the dry weather Utah is experiencing, along with the record-low snowpack, leaves the area at high fire danger.

Near the border of Rich and Morgan counties, the Wasatch Road fire was discovered at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday. So far, the fire has burned just .1 acres of land.

In Sanpete County, the Freedom Fire has burned 16.3 acres since it was discovered at 6:23 p.m. on Sunday. This fire is human-caused and under investigation.

However, officials say they have been able to stop the fire's forward progress.

The Caboose Village Fire is burning in Piute County and has been since it was discovered at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. So far, this fire has burned .1 acres of land.

In Iron County, the Christy Lane Fire has burned 15 acres of land.

The fire was sparked around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday and caused some evacuations in the Red Canyon subdivision.

The fire is believed to be human-caused and under investigation.

"Aviation and ground resources will continue suppression efforts and securing perimeter of fire today," Utah Fire Info released on social media. "Mild temperatures are expected today with a chance of scattered afternoon showers."

Finally, in Zion National Park, the East End fire was discovered early Sunday just before noon. So far the blaze has burned .1 acres of land.