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Wildfire forces evacuations in Iron County

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Utah Wildfire Info
Christy Lane Fire.jpg
Posted
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IRON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in southern Utah has forced a neighborhood to be evacuated.

The "Christy Lane Fire" was sparked around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday in an area between Parowan and Summit in Iron County. Utah Wildfire Info officials said it is estimated at 15 acres.

Officials said the fire is threatening structures, and the Red Canyon subdivision was evacuated by the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

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The fire was human-caused, and the exact cause is under investigation.

Firefighting crews are working on the ground and in the air to contain the blaze.

"Please avoid the area and follow directions from local officials so firefighters can safely continue protection efforts," Utah Wildfire Info said in a social media post.

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