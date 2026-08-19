Australian crews battling Utah wildfire alongside local firefighters

SPRING CITY, Utah — A small central Utah community is getting some big help fighting the Black Canyon Fire from down under, with firefighters who traveled nearly 8,000 miles from Australia.

Firefighters set up camp in Spring City's city park as they work alongside crews battling the fire, which has burned about 3,500 acres across Sanpete and Emery counties. Two of those crews from Australia Forest Fire Management arrived this weekend from Victoria, Australia.

“They do bring special skills. They are highly trained, and they're in great shape,” said Amy Forsgren with Nevada Team One. “They have just settled in right along next to our firefighters and our divisions and are doing a fantastic job. It has been a real privilege to work with them.”

The Australian crews are part of a larger firefighting response. More than 500 personnel are working on the Black Canyon Fire, with about 150 firefighters and fire staff currently based in Spring City.

Forsgren said three camps are supporting the firefighting effort in Spring City, at Potter's Pond and in Castledale.

“We arrange them in locations where they can safely access the fire,” she said.

Spring City has about 1,000 residents, meaning the influx of firefighters has been hard to miss. Locals say they have watched the crews leave early in the morning and return late at night as they work to contain the fire.

George Vanderwaal's community was heavily impacted by smoke when the fire first started.

“When it first started we had a lot of smoke over here, couldn't see, couldn't hardly breathe,” Vanderwaal said. “It was pretty thick, and these guys come in and just started kicking.”

Vanderwaal and his wife, Nancy, were grabbing a bite to eat at Roots 89 Grill in Spring City, where employee Taft Haws said he appreciates the firefighters' work.

“I really appreciate what they're doing, and I'm glad they're doing it,” Haws said.

Nancy Vanderwaal and the community is grateful for the crews who have come to help.

“We appreciate everything they do. They come and help and take care of things and leave their families to do it, just great people,” she said.

Locals have also been finding ways to support the firefighters, including paying for their meals and sending food and desserts back to the crews.

For most, the response from the community has been rewarding.

“Most of the time customers will pay for their meals,” Lott said. “They enjoy a lot of the desserts and take food back to the crew and things like that, so it's been really fun to see them.”

Tavie's mother, Caroline Lott, is especially grateful to the firefighters working to protect the community.

“I love the firefighters. Without them we're in trouble, so I support them,” she said. “I'm so grateful. We need them, and we love them.”

International firefighting assistance is not unusual when additional resources are needed. The U.S. has received help from several countries, including Canada and Australia.

As for the Black Canyon Fire, Forsgren shared how firefighters are making good progress on the Black Canyon Fire and expects containment to continue improving.

“We're making really good progress on this fire, and we hope to keep it up,” she said.

For Spring City residents, the presence of hundreds of firefighters has transformed their normally quiet community, but locals say they're happy to welcome the crews, from Utah and neighboring states and from halfway around the world, as they all work together to fight the fire and keep these communities safe.