Conditions improve, but danger still lurks from Wide Mouth 2 Fire

KANOSH, Utah — Kanosh resident Matt Bell believes shifting winds helped put the Wide Mouth 2 Fire back on itself, and thinks local ranchers and firefighters almost have it out.

"Yesterday, it was really dramatic, a lot of smoke," Bell said.

People living in the Turkey Track Lane and Cemetery Road areas were updated to "GO" status overnight and told to leave immediately. Bell lives in the evacuation area, but said he was staying put and was being helped by ranchers and community members.

"That’s exactly what’s happening. We take care of ourselves the best we can in Kanosh," said Bell.

But despite appearances, this is no time for anyone to let their guard down.

"It looks like nothing’s going on up there, but there’s still a lot of heat up there and a lot of unchecked ground, and once we get this cloud cover off of us and the sun on us, it could be a different ballgame," explained Millard County Fire Warden Copeland Anderson.

Anderson also explained the string of rare firenados captured on video during this particular wildfire.

"A firenado is what happens when we get extreme heat; just like when a cloud builds up, it pulls that heat, and then it sucks that cold air in, and you start to get that twist factor going on," he said.

Almost half a dozen firenados were spotted Tuesday, creating unpredictable firefighting conditions.

Video below shows large firenado inside Wide Mouth 2 Fire:

Wide Mouth 2 Fire Firenado

Like Bell, Capt. Patrick Bennett with the Millard County Sheriff’s Office also emphasized how community members have come together to help out, especially many local ranchers who lost livestock in the fire.

Large air tankers dropped retardant on the hillsides, and everyone is grateful the fire, which sparked Monday and grew to nearly 6,000 acres, seems to be getting more subdued—for now.

"Winds have been favorable," said Bell. "I and others are convinced that it’s divine that it hasn’t been worse."

