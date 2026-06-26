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Containment of the Hastings Fire in Tooele County grows to 75%

Hastings Fire in Tooele County grows to nearly 6,000 acres
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TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Hastings Fire in Tooele County, which initially grew quickly following its start on
Saturday, has been 75% contained by firefighters.

As of Friday morning, officials say the fire has burned 26,355 acres, a slight dip from the 26,422 acres they estimated on Tuesday night.

No structures are threatened, but no recreational activities are allowed near due to the erratic behavior of the fire.

Fire crews are working to contain it on the ground, as well as from the air using tankers and helicopters.

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