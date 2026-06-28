Cooler temperatures help crews make 'good progress' against Cherry, Iron wildfires

ELBERTA, Utah — Firefighters made good progress against both the Cherry and Iron fires that are burning mostly in Juab County, as the big weather change provided some relief, according to the Great Basin Incident Management team.

Officials said the Iron Fire is remaining in its control line, which is good news, and allowing a shifting of resources to the nearby Cherry Fire.

Early Saturday, the wildfires had combined to burn over 71,000 acres of land.

The Cherry Fire is sitting at over 30,000 acres and underwent incredible growth overnight during a chaotic evening in which evacuation orders were issued for residents in Eureka, Mammoth and Silver City.

The better weather conditions also allowed good progress to be made on the Cherry Fire.

Teams are now monitoring Eureka and ranches near the Cherry Fire.

Up to 800 personnel are currently battling the fires, along with 12 aircraft at one point, as crews attempted to contain them.

Although the cooler temperatures and lower winds were a relief to firefighters, it is expected to only be temporary, with the heat returning by the second half of the upcoming week.

The big question many have is when evacuees will be able to return to their homes. Officials are asking for patience. They said the reason for the continued evacuations is that they are monitoring the fingers of the fires that have yet to be contained.

It is expected that it will be at least another 48 hours before it is known when those who evacuated can return to their homes. Teams will reassess the evacuation situation on Sunday.