Evacuations ordered in Beaver County due to new Cottonwood Fire

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Evacuations have been ordered for parts of Beaver County due to a new wildfire that started on Monday afternoon.

Watch LIVE below as new wildfire burns near Beaver:

The Cottonwood Fire is currently at 50 acres and was discovered at 3:36 p.m., according to Utah Fire Info. It is located almost directly east of the town of Beaver.

Beaver County Emergency Management said evacuations are underway for people in the HiLo area east of the city.

Video below shows Cottonwood Fire burning in Beaver County (Rustin Orton):

Cottonwood Fire video from Monday

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

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