One man killed after being ejected from truck during crash near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — One man is dead following a rollover crash on Sunday night near Nephi where he was allegedly ejected from the vehicle. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, at 8:54 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to a single vehicle rollover on SR-32 at milepost 41. A 2005 truck was traveling north when it allegedly left the road and rolled several times.

The male driver was ejected and died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.