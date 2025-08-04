Fire causes evacuation of American Fork Canyon as officials close roads

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Officials in Utah County are working to evacuate American Fork Canyon near the Tibble Fork Area as they have shut down State Route 144 at the Alpine Loop due to the fire impacting the roadway.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, SR-144 (North American Fork Canyon Road) is closed at the SR-92 junction.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says the Forest Service is handling the fight against the fire. It is currently unknown what caused the fire or how much has burned.

FOX 13 News has learned that the fire is in an inaccessible area, so crews are having to be sent in by foot and water drops from the air are being conducted.