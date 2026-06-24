Fire restrictions increased in southern Utah National Parks

MOAB, Utah — As southern Utah continues to fight fires that are creating smoky conditions, the National Parks in the area are now increasing restrictions on fires.

The National Park Service says that due to prolonged drought and extremely dry vegetation, Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Hovenweep National Monument, and Natural Bridges National Monument are increasing fire restrictions. The restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Due to the restrictions, no fires can be set, built, maintained, or used, except for campfires and charcoal fires within agency approved fire pits and grills at recreation and picnic areas.

Charcoal grills will be allowed for cooking along waterways as well as devices fueled by pressurized liquid or gas with a shut-off valve. When using those grills, people are advised to keep areas clear of all flammable vegetation.

Smoking is also prohibited unless in an enclosed vehicle or in paved areas completely devoid of nearby vegetation. Cigarette butts also have to be disposed of in ashtrays.

All fireworks or pyrotechnic devices are also prohibited, though those are always not allowed on federal public lands.

For more information about fire restrictions, wildfires, fire prevention, and fuels treatment projects, please visit utahfireinfo.gov.