Firefighters warn residents to stay away from Bonneville Fire area as fight continues

SALT LAKE CITY — The fight against the Bonneville Fire is continuing as officials are asking residents to stay away from the area following multiple people being told to leave on Tuesday.

Utah Fire Info posted a photo of a shirtless man that was seen close to the University of Utah hospital in burn area. Minutes after he left, officials say they had to fight a flare up in the same area.

Currently, the fire is estimated to be 566 acres with 84% containment. Crews say smoke and fire will continue to be seen in the area as they continue their efforts to contain the fire.

In a warning to residents, officials say they are seeing members of the public in the burn scar, ignoring trail closures and walking into the black burn scars. Officials say this can be dangerous if they step into a hotspot or are there when a flare up occurs.

"It is incredibly frustrating to take firefighters off the line working to stop and talk to the public in an area they shouldn't be," Utah Fire Info wrote on social media. "Please help us help the firefighters and stay out for your own safety."