Homes under evacuation connected to Wild Goose Fire near Scipio; US-50 closures

HOLDEN, Utah — The Wild Goose Fire located in Millard County has grown so large that it has now closed part of a highway and forced an evacuation order.

As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the fire had grown to 8,954 acres.

According to fire officials, "numerous" homes south of the town of Scipio, in the Gap area, are now under evacuation, although the exact total was not made available. The Maple Grove and Maple Hollow campgrounds have also been evacuated.

In addition, the entire town of Scipio has been placed in READY status, with residents being told to prepare for a possible full evacuation if necessary.

US-50 is also closed between Scipio and Aurora.

Utah Fire Info said firefighters were strengthening dozer lines along the highway and conducting limited burnout operations to slow the spread of the fire.

The concern is that a forecasted shift in winds later Saturday may increase the fire activity.

Smoke from the fire is impacting communities to the east, including Gunnison and other areas along Highways 28 and 89.

Hot, dry and windy conditions Friday helped start and spread numerous fires in the state, which came as crews battled the massive Cottonwood Fire near Beaver that is still 0% contained, and the Iron and Cherry fires in Juab County.

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