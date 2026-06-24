How one Sandy resident helped save his and his neighbors homes during a fire

SANDY, Utah — Firefighters say a downed power line was the cause of a wildfire that threatened homes on Tuesday, but the efforts of one neighbor helped save homes in the area.

Sandy City Fire Department posted to social media that just after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday they were called for a grass fire at 10400 South Dimple Dell Road. According to firefighters, a power line sparked and caused the dry grass below to ignite.

The fire quickly spread, threatening homes above on Wasatch Boulevard as well as homes on Dimple Dell Road. Crews were able to aggressively fight the flames, and contain the fire before it overtook homes.

Firefighters also pointed to the efforts of one resident, on Wasatch Boulevard, who recently undertook fire mitigation efforts on his property. "His efforts undoubtedly saved his and neighboring homes," the department wrote.