Kaysville voters to decide on future of $16.5M fire station in November election

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Soon the voters of Kaysville will get to decide whether a plan for a second fire station in the city goes forward. On Monday, the Kaysville City Council voted to approve placing a bond for the new station on the November 3 ballot.

The bond would be for $16,500,000 to help pay for the new fire station.

"As Kaysville continues to grow, so does the demand for emergency services," the Kaysville Fire Department wrote on social media. "Our department continues to see increasing call volumes throughout the city, placing greater demands on our crews and resources."

According to the department, the new station would be focused on the west side of the city to address the continued growth of that area. "Having emergency resources positioned on the west side would help provide a more timely response to residents in that area, while also improving our ability to respond to emergencies throughout the entire city," the department stated.

The vote on the proposed bond is scheduled for November 3.