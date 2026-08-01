Lightning strike sparks Black Canyon Fire near Ephraim

EPHRAIM, Utah — The Black Canyon Fire ignited Thursday near Ephraim and has grown to over 100 acres.

The fire is burning approximately 16 miles east of Ephraim on U.S. Forest Service land east of the South Tent Mountains. Fire officials say it was caused by lightning, and is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain.

Both state and federal officials are coordinating air support. With strong winds being forecast this afternoon, Utah Fire Info says there's potential for significant growth.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.