New Wild Goose Fire near Holden already at 40 acres

HOLDEN, Utah — Another new wildfire was sparked near Holden in central Utah on Friday, one of many fire starts across the state throughout the day.

The Wild Goose Fire is located east of Holden in Millard County, and has already grown to 40 acres.

According to a photo shared by Utah Fire Info, the fire is located on the side of a nearby mountain.

Officials have yet to say if any homes are threatened or if residents should at least be on the lookout for possible evacuation preps.

Hot, dry and windy conditions Friday have helped start and spread numerous fires in the state, which comes as crews still battle the massive Cottonwood Fire near Beaver that is still 0% contained, and the Iron Fire in Juab County.

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