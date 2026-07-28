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New wildfire burning in Millard County

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Utah Fire Info
Widemouth 2 Fire in Millard County
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MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire is burning in central Utah.

State officials said the Widemouth 2 Fire is burning in Millard County, in an area of Fishlake National Forest south of Kanosh.

As of 8 p.m., it was estimated at 20 acres and growing fast due to gusty winds.

Officials said they believe it was caused by lightning.

No structures are threatened.

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