New wildfire burning in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire is burning in central Utah.
State officials said the Widemouth 2 Fire is burning in Millard County, in an area of Fishlake National Forest south of Kanosh.
As of 8 p.m., it was estimated at 20 acres and growing fast due to gusty winds.
Officials said they believe it was caused by lightning.
No structures are threatened.
New 🔥 Start: #Widemouth2Fire is burning south of Kanosh in Millard County on Fishlake National Forest lands. The fire is estimated at 20+ acres and is growing rapidly due to gusty winds. Lightning is the suspected cause after a rapid lightning storm moved through the area this… pic.twitter.com/nM6YG6eAIU— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 28, 2026