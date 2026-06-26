Sulpherdale Fire reported in Millard County, I-15 rampway closed due to flames

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire near Cove Fort has been reported by Utah Fire Info. The exact size of the fire isn't known currently.

Utah Fire Info reported the fire at 12:02 p.m. on Friday. It is south of Cove Fort and I-70 and is growing according to officials.

Utah Department of Transportation officials closed the northbound I-15 to I-70 ramp due to flames impacting the roadway. Anyone traveling through the area is asked to stay alert to the changing conditions.

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