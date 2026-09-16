New wildfire sparks, grows to 60 acres on Fremont Island on Great Salt Lake

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire burning on Fremont Island in the Great Salt Lake has grown to an estimated 60 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, and surprisingly, its proximity to the lake is more a hindrance than an advantage.

Because of the location of the lightning-caused Fremont Fire, state crews have needed airboats to access the island. They added that recent monsoonal rains have helped slow the fire's progress.

One issue facing crews battling the fire is finding a suitable water source for aerial teams to scoop up water. The Great Salt Lake's high salinity prevents it from being used as a source, according to fire officials.

The wildfire is one of the first to have started across the state in recent weeks after a busy season in which thousands of acres have burned.