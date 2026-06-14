American Red Cross receives grant to help pets during wildfire season

MURRAY, Utah — Whether you’re a dog or a cat person, pets are considered family, and the last thing we ever want to do is leave them behind.

“[I] have seen times when family members had to leave their pets and lost them,” said Heidi Ruster with the American Red Cross in Utah. "That is so tough.”

During wildfire season, it’s a concern that’s always at the top of mind.

“Some families, if they don't think they have a place for their pet to go, won't evacuate,” Ruster said. "Sometimes the families don't make it.”

This wildfire season, families may have a different option, since the Red Cross received a $2.8 million grant from PetSmart Charities to expand pet-friendly sheltering.

“We will always make sure there is a place for that pet, either at that shelter or working with a kennel or a veterinarian nearby, that there will be shelter for the pet,” Ruster said.

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Animal centers said the biggest mistake they see is families not having a plan ahead of time.

“It definitely is disheartening and sad for all of us, I think when you do hear about a story about a pet in an emergency that doesn't have such a happy ending, so I think that it's just even more motivation to have that preparation ahead of time,” said Maddie Cushing with the Humane Society of Utah.

Owners should pack to-go bags that include food, water, a first-aid kit, veterinary records, medications, and leashes. Make sure up-to-date contact information is on crates, pet tags, and microchips. If disaster does strike, there are things you can do in the moment.

“If a wildfire or something does happen, or if a house fire, for that matter, if you're not able to locate your pet, do your best to have an evacuation for them,” said Claudia Rice with the Best Friends Animal Society. "Opening a window, opening a door, so hopefully they can get out."

At the end of day, having plan may help families get their happy ending, instead of facing a tragic one.

“People will have that harbored guilt with themselves,” Rice said. "Making sure you have something in place means that you could actually change the story yourself.”

Officials encourage owners to also pack their animals' favorite comfort toy in the to-go bag.