Rock Canyon Fire grows to 1,000 acres along Utah-Arizona border

COCONINO COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire burning along the Utah-Arizona border has grown to over 1,000 acres and remains 0 percent contained as of Tuesday.

The Rock Canyon Fire is burning just south of Kane County, Utah. Its exact location is centered 9 miles south of US 89 and 9 miles west of House Rock Valley Road in Coconino County, Arizona.

According to fire officials, the fire was lightning-caused.

Nick Smith Rock Canyon Fire seen burning from Kane County, Utah

Wildland firefighters from the U.S. Wildland Fire Service and U.S. Forest Service are working to contain the fire, along with local crews.

The Rock Canyon Fire is one of two currently burning in Arizona, with the Dellenbaugh Fire located near the Grand Canyon estimated to be at 700 acres.