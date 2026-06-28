Three firefighters killed while battling Mesa County wildfires on Utah-Colorado border

MESA COUNTY, Colorado — Three firefighters were killed Saturday while battling two wildfires near the Colorado-Utah border, the U.S. Wildland Fire Service announced.

The agency said the federal firefighters died during an interagency response to the Knowles and Gore fires, which are among a number of fires burning near the Colorado-Utah Border.

In a release, the department said the deaths occurred in a burnover incident resulting in shelter deployment.

Two other firefighters were also injured, but their current condition remains unknown.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting their families, friends, and fellow crewmates during this incredibly difficult time," the agency wrote. "The U.S. Wildland Fire Service stands united with the USDA Forest Service in grief and in our unwavering support for the loved ones left behind. Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

The exact details of the firefighters' deaths have not been released, but the U.S. Wildland Fire Service says they will provide further updates as information is available.

The combined fires are now known as the Snyder Mesa Fire, which has burned more than 28,000 acres.

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