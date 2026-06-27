Two wildfires ignite near Utah-Colorado border

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Two wildfires ignited near the Colorado border on Saturday morning, according to the Moab Valley Fire Department.

Both fires are burning in Grand County on land overseen by the Bureau of Land Management and located just south of the Colorado River, and moving east towards Colorado.

The Snyder Mesa fire has burned 100 acres, while the Jones Canyon Fire has burned about 20 acres. Multiple crews, including air support, have been deployed to fight the fires,

The cause of the Jones Canyon Fire remains under investigation, while the Snyder Mesa fire was started by lightning, with structures possibly threatened.

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