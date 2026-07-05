Three firefighters killed in Snyder fire honored at Grand Junction memorial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The three firefighters killed in the Snyder Fire west of Grand Junction last month were remembered and honored during a memorial service Sunday.

Federal firefighters Emily Barker, 38, Nick Hutcherson, 27, and Sydney Watson, 27, were killed June 27 fighting the more than 30,000-acre wildfire on the Colorado-Utah state line.

Authorities said they were trying to shield themselves from flames by deploying tent-like shelters when they were overcome.

The morning service was held at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction and included several speakers, including Paul Hohn, who is the Rocky Mountain area fire chief for the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

The service concluded with the traditional last call from Grand Junction dispatch.

Watch the full service in the YouTube player below:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered that flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor the fallen firefighters. In a social media post Sunday, Polis called them heroes for protecting Colorado.

"These three brave heroes ran towards the flames, put themselves in harm's way, and gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect Coloradans, our communities and our families. This Sunday, to honor their lives, I have ordered flags to fly at half-staff across the state to show Colorado’s gratitude for their bravery. My heart goes out to the friends, family, loved ones, and fellow crew members who mourn the loss to Emily, Nick, and Sydney," Polis wrote in the post.

