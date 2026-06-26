Three new fires break out near Eureka, one closing State Route 36

EUREKA, Utah — Fire officials have confirmed two new fires starting near Eureka, one being a holdover lightning fire on Maple Mountain, and another Tintic Junction closing State Route 36.

The first fire was reported west of US-6 rest area, somewhere on Maple Mountain. Crews are currently working to gain access to this fire. The second fire, simply reported as a vegetation fire, broke out near Tintic Junction. Officials have closed the highway just west of Eureka.

Maple Peak Fire, estimated to be over 500 acres on Maple Mountain, is reported to be pushing north and will likely burn into Tooele County shortly.

Cherry Fire is also estimated to be at 500 acres, having grown rapidly due to strong winds in the area.

A third fire was reported to be in the Weiss and Cherry Creek Area. This one is currently estimated to be 100 acres.

'Good to be home,' Eureka residents elated to return home after Iron Fire evacuation

'Good to be home,' Eureka residents elated to return home after Iron Fire evacuation

This all comes just after Eureka residents were able to return home following the fight on Iron Fire, which is still burning at only 27% containment.