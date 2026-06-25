University of Utah officials meet with firefighters as Bonneville Fire nears containment

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah firefighters are celebrating progress made in the fight against the Bonneville Fire. Utah Fire Info says that local firefighters will be taking over the area as containment of the blaze nears.

As of Thursday morning, the Bonneville Fire has burned 566 acres and is 95% contained. Officials say crews are still working to take care of hotspots, and smoke from the fire will remain visible.

The University of Utah's President Taylor Randall and CEO Dr. Bob Carter attended a morning briefing on Thursday to thank the firefighters for their heroic efforts. They relayed to crews that they now have a better understanding of the work firefighters do.

"To paraphrase, he mentioned how often you hear the phrase in wildland fire, 'Hold the Line'," Utah Fire Info wrote on social media. "It wasn't until Saturday night when he understood the literal meaning."

The university officials say they watched from buildings as firefighters lined the Bonneville Shoreline Trail and fought against the flames. "There's few things more impressive and inspiring than watching brave men and women standing in line, in the path of a fire, to protect our communities," they added.

Utah Fire Info thanks all the teams that assisted in the effort to contain the blaze.

As the fight against the fire continues, trail closures are still in place.